Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.56 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries comprises about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 2.62% of LSB Industries worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 2,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.26.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.