Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 1.15% of Quantum worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Quantum during the third quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth about $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 55.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,109. The stock has a market cap of $282.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

