Eidelman Virant Capital Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up approximately 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 157,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.