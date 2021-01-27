Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $22.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.91. 220,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,331. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

