Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.13% of WW International worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WW International by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in WW International by 267.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 50,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,021. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

