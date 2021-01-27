Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Churchill Downs comprises approximately 2.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $9.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $218.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

