Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 104,617 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,617 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 2.88% of Reading International worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reading International in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 564.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $120,908.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,604. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

