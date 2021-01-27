Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 55,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. BOX makes up approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.11% of BOX worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 356,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,896. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

