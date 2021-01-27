Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 64,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.46% of Noodles & Company worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Noodles & Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

