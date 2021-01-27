Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $2.13 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.0144 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.