Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $6.73 on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

