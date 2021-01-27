Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.39. 963,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

