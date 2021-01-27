Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s share price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $147.02 and last traded at $149.39. Approximately 964,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 771,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,214 shares of company stock valued at $162,704,854 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

