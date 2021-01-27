Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $52.09 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $666,014.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,230,090,036 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

