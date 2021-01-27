Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,908 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

