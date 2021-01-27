Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.54

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 4426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

