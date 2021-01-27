Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post $7.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $7.12 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.22 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $212.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $213.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

