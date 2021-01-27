Elizabeth M. Hammack Sells 4,733 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Treasurer Elizabeth M. Hammack sold 4,733 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.14, for a total value of $1,335,368.62. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FRLG stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $254.29.

