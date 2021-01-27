Elkem ASA’s (ELKEF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

