Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 120,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,076,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 293,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

