Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

