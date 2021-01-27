Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 61,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181. Emera has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.