Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Emera stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Emera has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

