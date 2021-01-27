Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

