Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Trading 73.6% Higher

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) traded up 73.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 7,773,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 1,179,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

