Empty Set Dollar Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $119.58 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,019,358 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

