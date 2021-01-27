Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 159.42% from the stock’s previous close.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,721. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

