Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.53. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 534,383 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The stock has a market cap of C$633.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.