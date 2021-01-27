Energi Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00005201 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.01750212 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,095,317 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.