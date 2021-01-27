Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Down 5.3%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 9,376,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,669,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

