ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Down 10%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.44. 2,834,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,501,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a P/E ratio of 248.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

