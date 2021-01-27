ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on E. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $29.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.