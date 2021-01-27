EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Lessened by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,292. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.