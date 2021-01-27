EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) (LON:ENQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $13.30. EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L) shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2,764,937 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

In other news, insider Farina Khan purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

