Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.15. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 782,170 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$1.40 target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market cap of C$168.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3225961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

