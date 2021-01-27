Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 8.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.44. 646,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 601,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a market cap of $16.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

