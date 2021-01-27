Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,365,442.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

