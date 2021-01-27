Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

