Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

