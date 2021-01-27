Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.76. Envela shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 78,570 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

