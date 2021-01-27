EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $39,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

EOG stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

