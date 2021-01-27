Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.