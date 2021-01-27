Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.58). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

KRTX opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $123.73.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $60,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,596 shares of company stock worth $7,368,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

