Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Square, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Square in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Truist increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

NYSE SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,456,949.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Square by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

