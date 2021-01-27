Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.55. ECN Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

