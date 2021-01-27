Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

