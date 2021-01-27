Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Mosaic Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.