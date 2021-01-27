Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 27th (BLDP, BP, DASH, FIS, FISV, GPN, MA, MRLWF, PLUG, PYPL)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 27th:

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.