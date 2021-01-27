Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 27th (BLDP, BP, DASH, FIS, FISV, GPN, MA, MRLWF, PLUG, PYPL)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 27th:

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

