Ergo (ERG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $607,297.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $607,297.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,011,750 coins and its circulating supply is 27,708,028 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

