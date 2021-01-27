Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 36,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

